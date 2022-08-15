BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers.

The 23-year-old Brennan, who announced his decision on Monday, spent his first three years at LSU as a backup. He was named the starter in 2020, only to have that season cut short by an abdominal injury after three starts in which he passed for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Brennan then missed all of last season because of a non-football arm injury that occurred during a fishing outing at the end of August camp.

“Over the last five years, I have given all of my body, heart and soul to LSU football,” Brennan said in a statement posted on social media. “I am forever grateful for every opportunity I have been given, every obstacle I’ve overcome and every second I’ve been a Tiger.

“However,” Brennan added, “it is time for me to start a new chapter in my life.”

The former prized recruit out of St. Stanislaus High School in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, briefly entered the transfer portal last offseason before deciding to return to LSU in hopes of competing for a starting job once more. However, he fell out of the early running for that spot in recent days, behind redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and Arizona State transfer Jaden Daniels.

“Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here,” first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Myles has always embodied the traits required to fulfill our mission to graduate champions, and we have full confidence those traits will help him succeed at every step in his journey as he moves forward.”

Brennan appeared in 20 career games for LSU, passing for 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns. He appeared in eight games as Joe Burrow’s backup during the Tigers’ 2019 national championship season, when they went 15-0 — the winningest campaign in the 128-year history of the program.

He graduated from LSU with a degree in sports administration in May 2021.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25