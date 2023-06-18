LAS VEGAS (AP) — Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards scored their first international goals, both off assists from Gio Reyna, and the United States beat Canada 2-0 on Sunday night for the Americans’ second straight CONCACAF Nations League title.

Richards scored in the 12th minute from a corner kick and Balogun, who debuted in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Mexico after choosing to play the U.S. over England, doubled the lead in the 34th.

The Americans were again led by interim coach B.J. Callaghan, who took over May 30 and also will run the team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup starting next weekend. Gregg Berhalter, brought back as coach Friday 5 1/2 months after his contract was allowed to expire, won’t be on the sidelines until September exhibitions.

While the U.S. extended its home unbeaten streak against Canada to 22 games dating to 1957, Canada remained without a title since the 2000 Gold Cup.

Reyna sparked both goals, then left at halftime with a calf injury and was replaced by Luca de a Torre. Reyna’s lack of hustle in training at the World Cup and his family’s angry response created the controversy that let to Berhalter’s January departure.

Reyna’s corner kick found an unmarked Richards, who bounced a header from 7 yards to the left of goalkeeper Milan Borjan for his first goal in 10 international appearances.

The Americans had not scored from a corner kick since Jordan Morris’ goal at El Salvador on June 14 last year after Weston McKennie’s initial effort was saved and de La Torre crossed to Morris.

Reyna fed Balogun for the second goal. The forward held off Scott Kennedy with his right arm to slot past Borjan.

Callaghan made three changes from Thursday, inserting central defender Walker Zimmerman for Miles Robinson and midfielder Brendon Aaronson and right back Joe Scally for Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest, both suspended after getting red cards against El Tri.

Notes: The game was streamed on Paramount+ while the CBS Sports Network broadcast the Canadian Football League and sprint cars. … Mexico beat Panama 1-0 in the third-place match on Jesús Gallardo’s fourth-minute goal. Aníbal Godoy’s apparent equalizer on a 55th-minute bicycle kick was disallowed in a video review for offside, and 76th-minute penalty kick awarded to Mexico by Jamaican referee Daneon Parchment also was reversed in a video review.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports