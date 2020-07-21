Aquin names Weik it’s new varsity boys head basketball coach

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Freeport Aquin High School has named Matt Weik it’s new head coach of the varsity boys basketball team. Weik was an assistant coach for the Bulldogs last season under previous coach Keith Martin.

Weik has played basketball collegiately, and he has been heavily involved with youth programs.

In a news release from Aquin Weik was praised for having, “An excellent blend of knowledge, skill, enthusiasm, and leadership.”

Last season Aquin posted a 17-14 record. Martin stepped down after coaching the Bulldogs for five seasons. The Bulldogs had winning records in four of those seasons including a 26-6 mark in 2016-17. Overall Aquin’s boys basketball program has been highly successful posted a .623 win percentage over the last 41 years.