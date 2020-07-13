Atlanta Braves not changing name, team says

(CNN) — The Atlanta Braves organization say it’s not changing the team name.

The Major League Baseball team said in a statement Monday, the Braves, “honor, respect and value the Native American community.”

They said the team has had conversations with several Native American communities and as a result, “changing the name of the Braves is not under consideration or deemed necessary.”

However, the team said an advisory group is reviewing the “tomahawk chop” an arm movement done by fans at home games.

The announcement comes as the Washington Redskins announced a name change.

