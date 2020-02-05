Auburn and Boylan win NIC-10 girls showdowns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 girls basketball race is still far from over, but Auburn moved into the drivers’ seat Tuesday night and Boylan kept it’s hopes alive. Both posted wins in a pair of conference showdowns.

Auburn and Belvidere began the night tied for first place at 13-2 in the conference. They played at Auburn. The Knights raced out to a 28-14 lead at halftime. That increased to 49-27 after three quarters. The Blue Thunder chipped away at the lead only to see Auburn pull away again in the final minutes.



Mariah Hill led Auburn with 19 points and Dasani Hannah scored 17 points. Madison Diercks led Belvidere North with 17 points.



At Boylan the Lady Titans bolted out to leads of 14-3 and 22-6 on Hononegah, and the Lady Titans never let the Indians back into the game. Boylan won 61-44. Peyton Kennedy led Boylan with 23 points. Elle Eshelman added 16 points. Julia Burns scored 15 for Hononegah.



For highlights of both games click on the media player.



The top of the NIC-10 standings now looks like this:

Auburn 14-2

Belvidere North 13-3

Boylan 12-4

Hononegah 11-4

