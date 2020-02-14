Auburn celebrates another win and the school’s first NIC-10 championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –It was a celebration at Auburn’s castle Thursday night. The Auburn Lady Knights finished off a historic season by defeating Jefferson on Senior Night and then celebrating the school’s first NIC-10 Championship in girls basketball.



Auburn had actually clinched the championship last Friday, but the Lady Knights wanted more and they got it when they defeated Jefferson 62-31. After the game they were presented with the NIC-10’s traveling championship trophy at center court and they wore NIC-10 Championship shirts.

“It’s the best feeling in the world for me and my team to just experience something that we’ve never experienced before, especially just as a family,” said senior Madison Hoel.

“I’m very proud of the team and how hard we’ve been working and everything that we’ve done over this past season,” said sophomore standout Brooklyn Gray. “It’s only up from here! Now we’re going for regional.”

“It feels wonderful,” said head coach Jason McClelland beaming with pride. “I have a great group of girls, a great coaching staff, a lovely support system here. It’s wonderful with all the smiles on all the faces that we were able to clinch and represent on senior night.”

Auburn’s record improves to 24-6 overall and to 16-2 in the conference.