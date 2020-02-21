Auburn ends Regional Championship drought

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Auburn Lady Knights won the school’s first NIC-10 championship this season in girls basketball. Now they have ended the school’s 33 year Regional Championship drought.

They claimed the 4A Harlem Regional title Thursday night by defeating DeKalb 52-32. It’s Auburn’s first regional championship since 1987.

Dasani Hannah led Auburn with 18 points. Mariah Hill scored 14 and Zhakyla Evans added 10. Auburn advances to the 4A Huntley Sectional for a game next Tuesday night.

