Auburn knocks off Boylan at the Castle to likely snuff out the Titans’ NIC-10 title hopes

ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO/WQRF) –The Auburn Lady Knights remain very much in the NIC-10 championship hunt. The Boylan Titans on the other hand probably saw their title hopes evaporate Wednesday evening. Auburn defeated Boylan 63-48.
Auburn improves it’s NIC-10 record to 10-1 which ties the Lady Kights for the NIC-10 lead with Hononegah. Boylan’s conference record dips to 8-4.
