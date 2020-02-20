Auburn squeaks by Belvidere North

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The Boylan Titans nailed down at least a share of the NIC-10 championship Wednesday night when they defeated Hononegah 54-49.

The Titans are now 14-2 in conference play. They remain two games in front of Jefferson and Auburn with two conference games remaining.

Boylan bolted out to a 19-5 lead and looked like it would run away with this game. But Hononegah stormed back in the second quarter and kept the outcome in doubt until the end.

Anthony Brown led the Titans with 12 points in this game. Johnny Close and John Starck each scored 11. Chris Akelaitis led Hononegah with 14 points.

Boylan can clinch the conference championship outright Friday night when it plays at Guilford. The Titans will have one final conference game next week at home against Harlem.

