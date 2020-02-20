ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Belvidere North Blue Thunder have knocked off some of the NIC-10’s top teams this season…Boylan and East. The Blue Thunder nearly got Auburn Wednesday night before falling short to the Knights 39-35.
Auburn hangs on to a share of second place in the NIC-10 at 12-4. Belvidere North is 7-9 in conference play.
For highlights click on the media player.
Auburn squeaks by Belvidere North
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Belvidere North Blue Thunder have knocked off some of the NIC-10’s top teams this season…Boylan and East. The Blue Thunder nearly got Auburn Wednesday night before falling short to the Knights 39-35.