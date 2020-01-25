Auburn takes down Hononegah, takes over sole possession of first place in NIC-10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Auburn is now in the driver’s seat in the NIC-10 girls racing after defeating Hononegah 66-53 on Friday night. The win gave the Lady Knights sole possession of first place in the NIC-10 conference. The victory came only two nights after the Lady Knights posted another big win over Boylan.
Brooklyn Gray led Auburn with 22 points Friday. Zhakyla Evans added 14 points and Dasani Hannah scored 13. Point guard Julia Burns led Hononegah with 20 points.
Click the media player for highlights and to hear postgame reaction from the Knights plus our exclusive interview with Auburn coach Jason Mcclelland. Listed below are the NIC-10 standings.
NIC-10 Girls Standings (Updated Friday Jan 24)
Auburn 11-1, 19-5
Belv. North 10-2, 19-6
Hononegah 10-2, 15-10
Boylan 9-4, 17-8
Guilford 7-5, 15-7
Harlem 7-6, 14-12
East 2-8, 4-18
Jefferson 2-10, 2-15
Freeport 1-11, 2-19
Belvidere 1-11, 2-22
