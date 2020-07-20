Auburn’s Bryan Ott part of a group of high school coaches pushing for a shot clock

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The shot clock has been a part of basketball at the pro and college levels for many years. Now some high school coaches in Illinois are hoping to see the shot clock come into play at the high school level.



One of those coaches is Auburn’s Bryan Ott. He’s never been a big advocate of the shot clock, but he believes the time has come for it.

“I just think the high school game right now kind of needs something. It’s lost a little bit of luster over the least few years I think.”

“I think that it adds an element of excitement certainly for the players. I think for fans and I think for coaches it adds an element of strategic thinking to the game on both ends of the floor offense and defense.”

Ott was encouraged by Chicago Whitney Young coach Tyrone Slaughter and Chicago Simeon coach Robert Smith to be part of a group called ‘IHSA Shot Clock Now’. The past few weeks they’ve held Zoom meetings planning ways to generate interest among coaches around the state.

“We’re kind of like an ad hoc committee,” said Ott. “We’re not working through any organization, but we’re actually trying to make it a grass roots movement.

Monday morning surveys gauging interest or lack of it in a shot clock were sent out to boys and girls basketball coaches around the state. Next week they hope to hold a virtual town hall among coaches to discuss the topic further.

“We’re hoping to have by the fall, we’re hoping to have something like 70 percent or more of high school coaches in favor of this and pushing their principals to push it to the IHSA,” said Ott.

The NBA and WNBA have a 24 second shot clock. The college game has a 30 second clock. Would 35 seconds work for high school games or even 30? Ott says he’s flexible on that. His players would like to play with a shot clock.

(Javante Mackey, Auburn baketball player) “I’d like to see it because it would speed up the game more,” said senior Javante Mackey. “And at the next level we’re going to have to deal with it anyway. We’ve got to adjust to it.”

One reason some coaches and schools might be opposed to a shot clock is the cost of it, of not only of purchasing the clocks, but also of paying someone to run the clock during games. Ott says the IHSA Shot Clock Now group has already discussed that.

“Coach Slaughter and coach Smith at Simeon, Coach Slaughter at Whitney Young, they already have a commitment from their pros, their NBA guys to take care of all of the Chicago Public Schools. We have thought for the rest of the state things like a ‘Go Fund Me’ campaign. We have thought about something as simple as a one dollar extra admission for you home games to help raise money.”

Ott says even if the IHSA adopts the shot clock, we probably won’t see it for another year or two because schools will need time to purchase them.