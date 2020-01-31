Auburn’s Hill signs with Rock Valley College

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Auburn senior guard Mariah Hill will continue her basketball career at Rock Valley College in Rockford the next two years. Thursday she signed a letter of intent with RVC.



Hill is the starting point guard for Auburn which currently leads the girls NIC-10 standings. Her lightning-quick speed will fit right in at RVC which is coached by former Auburn head coach Darryl Watkins

“She’s going to fit in really good with us,” said Watkins. “We play a fast-paced game. She sits down defensively. People that got to see the game last night (RVC) against Madison which was ranked 13th in the country, we really did a great job of sitting down on the defensive end. Mariah is going to bring that same tenacity.”

Hill transferred to Auburn this year after having played previously at Rockford East.