Auburn’s tennis team among the first high school teams to get in a practice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Some high school athletes and coaches in the Rockford area launched into their fall sports seasons Monday. It was the first day IHSA teams could practice.

Non-contact and minimal contact teams in girls swimming and diving, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and boys and girls golf are allowed to compete this fall.

Many of those teams in the area still weren’t able to practice Monday due to strong storms that came through the area. The Auburn girls tennis team did get in its first practice Monday morning.

Auburn won the NIC-10 championship last year behind number one singles player Belen Nevenhove. She finished second in the State in 2A singles. Nevenhoven is back for her senior year and the rest of the Knights’ top players also return.

The Knights are playing it safe each practice following safety protocols, and they’re hoping for the best that they can get in a full season with all the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

“We have to get tested before (practice), temperature tests, and then they get the questionaire (about their heatlh) before they go on the court each day,” said Auburn coach Tracy Palmer. “I just basically said, ‘Ladies, let’s just take it one day at a time, enjoy every day that we’re out here together and just whatever happens happens’, so that’s what we’re going to do just take it one day at a time.”

The Knights also do their best to distance from each other. In tennis that’s not much of an issue.