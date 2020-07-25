Bago graduate Marcus Smith takes control in opening round of Rockford Men’s Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford has had two IHSA individual state golf champions in the last two years, and both of them are making their mark now competing against the top men in the Stateline.

One is recent Boylan graduate TJ Baker the IHSA 2A champion in 2019. He won the Aldeen Cup last Sunday. The other is recent Winnebago graduate Marcus James Smith. He was the IHSA 1A State Champion as a junior in 2018.

Baker is sitting out this year’s Greater Rockford Men’s Golf Classic due to other commitments, but Smith is in the field. In the opening round at Elliot Saturday he was in top form. Smith shot a six-under-par 66 to grab a four-stroke lead.

Smith had seven birdies in his round thanks to his booming yet accurate drives down the fairways, and thanks to his steady putting. Smith’s round could have been even better. He had a very makeable birdie putt on the 18th hole that was off the mark. He then missed what amounted to a ‘gimmie’ putt to finish with a bogey.

This is only the second time that Smith has played in the Men’s Classic. He didn’t play last year. He says he wanted to play this year because his father also named Marcus Smith is playing. Marcus James Smith will be golfing for Eastern Illinois University later this year.

Three other golfers are tied for second place after shooting 70 Saturday, and nine-time Greater Rockford Men’s Champion Jamie Hogan is off to a solid start. He matched par with a 72. The second round Sunday will be played at Ingersoll Golf Course. The third round next Saturday will be played at Sandy Hollow, and the final round next Sunday will be played at the Aldeen Golf Club.

A look at the leader board from round one follows:

