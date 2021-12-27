Bears beat Seahawks 25-24

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) is brought down by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE — Nick Foles lead the Chicago Bears to a win Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks

The Bears beat the Seahawks 25-24 to snap a three-game losing streak, improve to 5-10 on the season.

For just the third time since Lumen Field opened in 2002, the Seattle Seahawks played a home game in the snow.

A weather system moved into the Seattle metro area in the early hours on Sunday and snow was continuing to fall as the Seahawks’ game against the Chicago Bears kicked off.

The last time Seattle played a home game in the snow was the home finale of the 2008 season when the Seahawks beat the New York Jets. Previous to that was a November 2006 Monday night game against Green Bay also a Seattle victory.

In both those games, Hall of Famer Brett Favre was the starting quarterback for the visitors.