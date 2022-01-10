Bears fire head coach Matt Nagy

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 20: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears watches the action during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on October 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears have fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

The head coach’s job status has been in question since the 2020 season when the Bears had a six-game losing streak after a 5-1 start while their offense continued to sputter. A late rally to get to 8-8 and a playoff berth as the seventh seed helped him return for a fourth season.

But struggles have returned once again for the Bears as October and November have seen a downturn in performance. After going to 3-2 on the season after a win over the Raiders on October 10th, the Bears have lost five consecutive games, including a 16-13 decision to the Ravens at Soldier Field on Sunday to fall to 3-7.

Chants of “Fire Nagy” rained down from the Soldier Field stands as fan’s ire has turned toward the head coach who led the team to the 2018 NFC North championship but has struggled ever since. After posting a 12-4 record that season, the Bears are 19-24 since then, with their offense never able to reach the level hoped when he was hired to replace John Fox in January of 2018.

Nagy was hired in 2018, and led the Bears to their first NFC North title since 2008, and won the Coach of the Year award.