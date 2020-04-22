Bears GM Ryan Pace is good-to-go for the draft from his home

LAKE FOREST, IL – JANUARY 09: General manager Ryan Pace of the Chicago Bears speaks to the media during an introductory press conference for new head coach Matt Nagy at Halas Hall on January 9, 2018 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — Ryan Pace has been through several NFL Drafts with the Chicago Bears and with the New Orleans Saints, but none of them were anything like the one he’ll go through this week.

Pace, currently armed with seven picks, will be making those selections from his home. That’s right his home is draft central. The NFL is adhering to ‘Shelter-At-Home’ guidelines and going with a virtual draft.

Pace told reporters Tuesday in a pre-draft conference call that tech people from the Bears and the NFL have been adding technology to his home to the homes of other Bears personnel for the past month getting ready for the draft. He says he’s good-to-go.

“About a week ago we had our IT come in and really set up our house,” said Pace. “So I probably have about seven different monitors here that we’re all working off of. It’s been really seamless. It’s been better and quick and easier than I expected.”

Many NFL general managers weren’t happy that league officials decided to go ahead with the draft on the regularly scheduled dates rather than push it back to a later time. Pace has simply gone with the flow.

“Once the decison was made the draft, just being what it is, you just quickly flip your mindset. Okay, here’s the rules. We’re all under the same conditions. Let’s make sure we’re one of the best teams at it. For me the focus has just been, ‘Hey this is the draft and let’s go!”

Pace says he doesn’t have any concerns about the virtual set-up of the draft hindering his ability to make trades.

“I don’t feel like trades for us are going to be any more difficult this year. I mean, I have the phone here right in front of me. It’s the same phone that I would have in the draft room that I have every GM dialed in on.” “So I think everything is efficient…I don’t have any concerns about us pulling off trades or being aggressive in that nature if we need to be.”

Unless he makes a trade Pace won’t have a pick in the first round for the second straight year due to the Khalil Mack trade, but he does have a pair of second round picks. That has Pace upbeat.

“We feel like this is a strong draft. Having two two’s is huge for us because of the depth of this draft, and we’ve just got to take advantage of it.”

“We have a good feel for what type of players will be there around those picks and depending on how the draft unfolds we’ll know if , ‘Hey I feel like I can move back right now and accumulate some additional picks and still be in a good pool of players.”