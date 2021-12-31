Bears great Devin Hester named Hall of Fame finalist

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 10: Devin Hester #23 of the Chicago Bears runs back a punt 84 yards for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on September 10, 2006 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Bears defeated the Packers 26-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CANTON, Ohio – Devin Hester is within arms reach of a gold jacket.

The former Bears return specialist was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday.

Hester holds the NFL record for punt return touchdowns with 14 and overall kick return touchdowns with 19. The three-time first-team All-Pro made the Pro Bowl four times as a Bear and was named to the 2000’s and 2010’s NFL All-Decade team.

Hester made the cut in his first year of eligibility along with Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson and Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware.

The Class of 2022 will be inducted at NFL Honors on February 10th.