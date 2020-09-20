Bears offense flourished, then disappeared in Giants win

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants is dropped by Khalil Mack #52 and John Jenkins #90 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Per typical Bears fashion, with less than two minutes remaining in the game, they had fans glued to the edge of their seats.

Despite it coming down to the final play, the Chicago Bears pulled off the 17-13 victory over the New York Giants.

After a 21-point fourth quarter comeback win in Week 1 over the Lions, that also came down to the wire, the Bears wasted little time picking up that fourth quarter mojo from a week ago.

Mitchell Trubisky and the offense looked solid in the first half heading to the half with a 17-0 lead. Both scores came via the air. On both touchdowns Trubisky did a nice job extending the play and keeping his eyes down field. The first came on a dump down pass to Montgomery who found some space and made his way into the end zone. The second came right at the close of the second quarter. The Bears were trying to get points before the half and Trubisky heaved it up to the speedy rookie Darnell Mooney who made a nice play on the ball for the score.

Trubisky also had a great ball to Anthony Miller in the end zone that went right through his hands.

In the second half, once again, the defense carried the offense. Everything the Bears did in the first half went quiet. Meanwhile, the Giants marched down the field twice to bring themselves to within a score.

In the fourth, the Bears had a chance to extend their lead with a 50-yard field goal, but kicker Cairo Santos missed it wide left.

Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones led them down the field all the way into the Red Zone. With four seconds remaining he fired to the end zone but it was broken up and incomplete. The Bears defense got the stop it needed to.

Trubisky finished 18/28 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two picks, arguably, that were not both his fault.

The Bears defense held the Giants to 14 points, and had four sacks on Jones. Both Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack, who came in questionable, recorded a sack.

The Bears (2-0) travel to Atlanta (0-2) next week. Atlanta just lost in glorious fashion today against the Cowboys in Dallas.