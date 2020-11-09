Bears’ offense struggles yet again in 24-17 loss to Titans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- At one point in the early 2000s Boylan's football program had a 39-game winning streaked. Sandwiched in that streak were two state championships.

The first championship game in 2010 was in Class 6A. The undefeated Titans played Auroa Marmion. Boylan fumbled on its first possession setting up an Aurora Marmion touchdown. But from there the Titans kicked it into gear.