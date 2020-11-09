Bears’ offense struggles yet again in 24-17 loss to Titans

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee Titans linebacker Derick Roberson (50) brings down Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Chicago Bears can score really well in the fourth quarter. Dominate even. Scoring earlier than the final 15 minutes remains a big problem, and the Bears’ anemic offense provided no help Sunday as they were held scoreless through three quarters in a 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Nick Foles threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns as Chicago outgained Tennessee 375-228. The Bears also held the ball for nearly 34 minutes and scored 17 points in the fourth quarter. It was too little, too late with Tennessee up 17-0 through three quarters.

