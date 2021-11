CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 20: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears watches the action during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field on October 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Bears have reportedly told head coach Matt Nagy that the Thanksgiving game against the Lions will be his last, after the team lost five games in a row.

According to Patch, Nagy was told of his pending termination on Monday.

His firing would be the first time the Bears have fired a coach in mid-season.

Nagy was hired in 2018, and led the Bears to their first NFC North title since 2008, and won the Coach of the Year award.