Bears to hire Ryan Poles as next general manager, per reports

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears are hiring Kansas City Chiefs’ executive Ryan Poles as their next general manager, according to ESPN.

ESPN first reported that Poles, the Chief’s Executive Director of Player Personnel, would take the top spot with the team, although the Bears have yet to confirm the move.

WGN reported that Poles had a second interview with the team today, and was seen with Bears chairman George McCaskey on Monday night.

Poles has been in the Chiefs organization since 2009 as he’s served in a number of roles during his 13 years in Kansas City. He took over as the executive director of player personnel just this season after serving as the assistant director for the previous three seasons.

His claim to fame is being the director of college scouting for the team in 2017 when they selected four-time Pro Bowl and 2018 MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Poles would replace former GM Ryan Pace, who was let go alongside head coach Matt Nagy, earlier this month.