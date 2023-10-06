CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Dolphins, the team announced Friday.

The Bears used a second-round pick to acquire Claypool, 25, from the Pittsburg Steelers in the middle of last season. It turned out to be the first pick of the second round.

Chicago will receive a 2025 sixth-round ick in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round selection, NFL.com reported.

Claypool had 14 catches for 140 yards in 7 games last season, and the team made him inactive after he made public comments that it wasn’t using him appropriately.

The Bears won their first game of the season last night against the Washington Commanders 40-20 hours after word emerged of the death of franchise great Dick Butkus.

Justin Fields had four touchdown passes to match his career high set last week, this time coming in a winning effort as Chicago (1-4) jumped out to a 24-point halftime lead and, unlike Sunday, held on.

Fields threw for 282 yards and ran for 57 yards, including a rush for a first down late in the third quarter after tipping the ball to himself following a high snap. DJ Moore had 137 yards receiving in the first half alone, becoming the first Bears player to surpass 125 before halftime since at least 2000 and eventually reaching a career high.