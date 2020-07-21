Beloit Snappers offer season ticket memberships for new stadium

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) (Snappers News Release)–A new era of Beloit Snappers baseball will begin in 2021 with the opening of the team’s brand new riverbend stadium, and fans can secure front-of-the-line access to select their seats first in the new ballpark by placing a $100 deposit on Season Ticket Memberships now.



In addition to priority access to seat selection in the new ballpark, Season Ticket Memberships will include discounts on apparel and concessions, access to an exclusive ticket re-selling platform, and invitations to private Season Ticket Member events at the new ballpark. Season Ticket Membership plans are available for as little as $8 per game.

“It’s such an exciting time for the future of baseball in Beloit and we’re thrilled to invite our fans to become a part of this new chapter in Beloit Snappers history,” general manager Jeff Gray said. “With the ground officially broken at the new stadium site and work underway to build our new home, we’re welcoming fans to secure their seat for 2021 and beyond by placing a no-risk, refundable deposit.”

Fans interested in learning more about the new stadium or placing their deposit can visit SnappersBaseball.com or call (608) 362-2272.

The Snappers’ new riverbend stadium is slated to open in June 2021 and will feature a 360-degree open-air concourse, a capacity of over 3,500, outfield party decks, an indoor stadium club suite-level, a playground, and a high-definition videoboard. With an artificial turf playing surface, the stadium will be available for community events throughout the calendar year.