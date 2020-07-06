Belvidere announces new Head Girls Volleyball Coach

(WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere High School announced Storm Jackson as their new Head Girls Volleyball Coach. For four years, she coached in the Fox Valley Conference as a JV Head Coach and Assistant to the Varsity Head Coach.

“Coach Jackson has already hit the ground running with great ideas and questions,” Belvidere’s Athletic Director Josh Sternquist said in a press release. “She has been involved in Buc Summer Workouts. Coach Jackson will also continue to add energy to the movement that has already started at BHS in enhancing BUC PRIDE!”

Throughout all levels and ages, Jackson’s been coaching volleyball for 11 years.