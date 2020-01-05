Belvidere hosts annual Bucs Winter Cheer Classic

Belvidere High School hosted their annual Bucs Winter Cheer Classic on Saturday, where plenty of local teams had a chance to show off their hard work. Below, you can find full results from the competition:
SMALL VARSITY
- St. Edwards HS / TOTAL SCORE: 88.91
- North Boone HS / TOTAL SCORE: 84.74
- Stillman Valley HS / TOTAL SCORE: 81.66
- Rockridge HS / TOTAL SCORE: 78.51
- Byron HS / TOTAL SCORE: 73.63
- Oregon HS / TOTAL SCORE: 56.07
- Riverdale HS / TOTAL SCORE: 53.34
- Guerin College Prep HS / TOTAL SCORE: 47.61
MEDIUM VARSITY
- Vernon Hills HS / TOTAL SCORE: 89.87
- Belvidere HS / TOTAL SCORE: 76.71
- Joliet Catholic Academy / TOTAL SCORE: 75.77
- Montini Catholic HS / TOTAL SCORE: 75.73
- Sandwich HS / TOTAL SCORE: 75.53
- Saint Ignatius College Prep / TOTAL SCORE: 74.30
- Boylan Catholic HS / TOTAL SCORE: 73.37
- Glenbard South HS / TOTAL SCORE: 72.49
- Harvard HS / TOTAL SCORE: 62.67
- North Chicago Comm. HS / TOTAL SCORE: 60.91
LARGE VARSITY
- Harlem HS / TOTAL SCORE: 89.15
- Lincoln Way West HS / TOTAL SCORE: 86.43
- Jefferson HS / TOTAL SCORE: 78.94
- Streamwood HS / TOTAL SCORE: 71.44
- Rockford Auburn HS / TOTAL SCORE: 56.71
COED
- Thornwood HS / TOTAL SCORE: 80.30
- Larkin HS / TOTAL SCORE: 77.92
- Normal Community HS / TOTAL SCORE: 72.84
- Rockford East HS / TOTAL SCORE: 68.87