Belvidere hosts annual Bucs Winter Cheer Classic

Belvidere High School hosted their annual Bucs Winter Cheer Classic on Saturday, where plenty of local teams had a chance to show off their hard work. Below, you can find full results from the competition:

SMALL VARSITY

  1. St. Edwards HS / TOTAL SCORE: 88.91
  2. North Boone HS / TOTAL SCORE: 84.74
  3. Stillman Valley HS / TOTAL SCORE: 81.66
  4. Rockridge HS / TOTAL SCORE: 78.51
  5. Byron HS / TOTAL SCORE: 73.63
  6. Oregon HS / TOTAL SCORE: 56.07
  7. Riverdale HS / TOTAL SCORE: 53.34
  8. Guerin College Prep HS / TOTAL SCORE: 47.61

MEDIUM VARSITY

  1. Vernon Hills HS / TOTAL SCORE: 89.87
  2. Belvidere HS / TOTAL SCORE: 76.71
  3. Joliet Catholic Academy / TOTAL SCORE: 75.77
  4. Montini Catholic HS / TOTAL SCORE: 75.73
  5. Sandwich HS / TOTAL SCORE: 75.53
  6. Saint Ignatius College Prep / TOTAL SCORE: 74.30
  7. Boylan Catholic HS / TOTAL SCORE: 73.37
  8. Glenbard South HS / TOTAL SCORE: 72.49
  9. Harvard HS / TOTAL SCORE: 62.67
  10. North Chicago Comm. HS / TOTAL SCORE: 60.91

LARGE VARSITY

  1. Harlem HS / TOTAL SCORE: 89.15
  2. Lincoln Way West HS / TOTAL SCORE: 86.43
  3. Jefferson HS / TOTAL SCORE: 78.94
  4. Streamwood HS / TOTAL SCORE: 71.44
  5. Rockford Auburn HS / TOTAL SCORE: 56.71

COED

  1. Thornwood HS / TOTAL SCORE: 80.30
  2. Larkin HS / TOTAL SCORE: 77.92
  3. Normal Community HS / TOTAL SCORE: 72.84
  4. Rockford East HS / TOTAL SCORE: 68.87

