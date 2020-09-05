Belvidere Hosts NIC-10 Cross Country meet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- It wasn't that long ago when James Robinson was running with the football for the Rockford Lutheran Crusaders. Now he'll get a chance to do so in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson has made the Jaguars' season-opening 53 man roster.

The Jaguars got to the 53-man limit moments ago (Saturday afternoon). They waived 19 players and released two others, but Robinson sticks with the team as one of the backup running backs. He is one of four undrafted rookie free agents who have made the team. 12 rookies who were drafted also made the squad giving the Jaguars one of the youngest rosters in the NFL.