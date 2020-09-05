Belvidere Hosts NIC-10 Cross Country meet

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In the Northern Illinois Conference, Belvidere hosted a three-team cross country meet Saturday morning. Joining the Buccaneers from Belvidere were the Guilford Vikings and Boylan Titans.
Both the boys and girls teams raced in today’s competition. Results to the races can be found below:
GIRL’S VARISTY RACE
– BOYLAN: 31
– GUILFORD: 33
– BELVIDERE: 65
1. Michelle Gasmund – Guilford – 19:08.2
2. Rachel Hilby – Boylan – 20:37.6
3. Madison Harmsen – Guilford – 20:42.1
4. Nina Fiore – Belvidere – 20:47.7
5. Ella Maier – Boylan – 21:17.6
6. Lena Andrews – Guilford – 21:36.3
7. Natalia Ayala – Boylan – 22:01.2
8. Ella Linnabary – Boylan – 22:14.0
9. Isabela(Izzy) Anderson – Boylan – 22:15.2
10. Journey Manzella – Belvidere – 22:26.2
BOY’S VARSITY RACE
– GUILFORD: 20
– BOYLAN: 38
– BELVIDERE: 79
1. Juan DelReal – Guilford – 16:38.9
2. Brandon Lawson – Guilford – 16:43.7
3. Jackson Durso – Guilford – 16:57.3
4. Aidan Coen – Boylan – 16:58.2
5. Alex Valerio – Boylan – 17:03.2
6. Joe Gibbons – Guilford – 17:07.0
7. Alexander Duke – Boylan – 17:48.0
8. Owen Dahlberg – Guilford – 17:54.5
9. Neil Michalik – Boylan – 18:01.7
10. Sebastian Zuniga – Belvidere 18:05.1