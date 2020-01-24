Belvidere North and North Boone were the big winners in competitive cheerleading Thursday night

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — North Boone and Belvidere North were the big winners Thursday night in the competitive cheerleading championships held at Hononegah.

North Boone won the Big Northern Conference Championship for the second straight year.

“It feels amazing,” said North Boone senior Emma Balsinskic. “Especially like working so hard this past week. We’ve overcome some challenges but it’s really rewarding in the end.”

“It does feel really awesome to be back-to-back champs and to overcome an injury this week and perform like that,” said North Boone senior Jenna Shattuck. “It was really awesome!”

“The previous night we had to rework our entire routine and we went out there and did really well, so I’m really proud of us,” said North Boone senior Miranda Wagner.

Belvidere North’s coed squad won the NIC-10 championship for the ninth straight year.

“This is actually my fourth conference title,” said Belvidere North senior Emily Carter. “I’ve been on varsity since I was a freshman and bringing home four-for-four is the greatest feeling in the world.”

“We’ve kind of had some bumps on the road on the way and finally today it all clicked and they looked great and most of all, they were having fun and that’s all I want,” said Belvidere North coach Lacee Sattelberg. “When they have fun, it all comes together and it looks awesome.”

Harlem finished in second place in the NIC-10 competition.

