Belvidere North baseball coach John Paddock reacts to IHSA canceling spring state tournaments

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Coaches and athletes of spring sports at area high schools were disappointed, but not completely surprised, by the IHSA’s announcement Tuesday that no state tournament will be held this season. The regular season also could be a wash.

Belvidere North head baseball coach John Paddock is in that group. He had high hopes for the Blue Thunder this season. They won 20 games last year and they returned a talented group of players that included his son two-time all-conference third baseman Holden Paddock, his nephew pitcher Michael Paddock, and outfielder-pitcher Carson Blatchford.

Coach Paddock shared his thoughts on the sad state of affairs with me Tuesday afternoon. To hear that conversation click on the media player or read on.

JOHN PADDOCK, BELVIDERE NORTH BASEBALL COACH: “It’s disappointing not to have baseball regardless of the talent, but then when you throw the fact that you know we were going to have a year where you would have competed for a NIC-10 title makes it a little bit more frustrating.”

SCOTT: What advice do you have for your seniors especially with the disappointment that they’re facing? What can you say to them?

PADDOCK: “You know it’s just…it’s a part of life, and we just, we learn from things and we just get stronger and there’s stuff that’s out of our control that we just have to deal with.”

SCOTT: This affects you not just as a coach but as a parent too, because you have a son on the team so this really has to be tough for you to take.

PADDOCK: “It’s not the way I envisioned my son’s senior year going, happening. I was looking forward to senior night.”

SCOTT: The IHSA has left the door open for the possibility of one or a couple regular season games late in the summer just to give the kids a chance to put on the uniform one more time and to have some closure. Would you be in favor of that?

PADDOCK: PADDOCK: “You know, even if it’s not official once we get the go-ahead that we can get on the field again I 100 percent plan on getting the North baseball players out there fresh-soph, JV and varsity and then we’ll make that our senior night for sure.”

SCOTT: Could you play a game without having a couple weeks of practice, or what amount of practice might be necessary in order to have just a game?

PADDOCK: When we do that because I completely plan on doing it it’s going to be where we just get everyone playing time. It’s not going to be about winning and losing. It’s going to be about getting out there as a team and just having fun.”