Belvidere North continues cross country dominance in first meet

Rockford, Ill. (WQRF/WTVO) — The Jefferson Cross Country invite was made up after initially being postponed previously in the week do to extreme heat.

Five teams were invites, including Belvidere North, Durand-Pecatonica, Jefferson, Rockford East, and Freeport Aquin. However, Jefferson, East, and Aquin did not have enough runners to qualify.

Boys Class A High School Team Results

1. Belvidere North 18 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9

2. Durand-Pecatonica 65 10, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 21

Boys Varsity Individual Highlights

1. Nick Lenzon – Belvidere North – (10:36.1)

2. Caden McNulty – Belvidere North – (10:47.5)

3. Miles Land – East – (11:05.0)

4. Brandon Massman – Belvidere North (11:10.3)

5. Caden Lendman – Belvidere North – (11:14.8)

6. Luke Smith – Belivedere North – (11:30.0)

7. Ollie Arndt – Freeport Aquin – (11:51.7)

Boys Class A High School Team Results

1. Freeport Aquin 26 1, 2, 4, 9, 10, 11, 12

2. Durand-Pecatonica 29 3, 5, 6, 7, 8,

Girls Varsity Individual Class A High School

1. Gwendolyn Stovall – Freeport Aquin – (14:04.6)

2. Ashley Lamm – Freeport Aquin – (14:11.1)

3. Angela Meiners – Durand Pecatonica – (14:58.1)

4. Alyssa Hunziker – Freeport Aquin – (15:06.9)

5. Annah Dulaney – Durand Pecatonica – (15:32.9)

6. Sara Stedder – Durand-Pecatonica – (15:49.0)

7. Jenna Damon – Durand Pecatonica – (15:59.8)