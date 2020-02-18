Breaking News
Belvidere North cruises past Freeport in Regional opener

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North opened up the postseason on a strong note Monday. The Blue Thunder defeated Freeport 62-30 at the Class 3A Freeport Regional.

That’s Belvidere North’s 23rd win of the season which ties the school record set by the 2011-12 team.

The Blue Thunder advance to Thursday’s Regional Championship game against Boylan. For highlights click on the media player.

