Belvidere North hosts NIC-10 Cross Country Tri-Meet

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Bolts of Belvidere North hosted the Auburn Knights and Freeport Pretzels in a Cross Country tri-meet.
Both the girls and boys teams raced in today’s competition. The results can be found below:
GIRL’S VARSITY RACE:
– Belvidere North: 15
– Auburn: NO TEAM SCORE
– Freeport: NO TEAM SCORE
1. Sydney Elder – Belvidere North – 20:01
2. Taylor Wartell – Auburn – 20:27
3. Christina Niras – Auburn – 21:33
4. Elcaterina Dmitriera – Auburn – 21:54
5. Ella Dixon – Belvidere North – 22:08
6. Dellena Muck – Belvidere North – 22:13
7. Sarah Webster – Freeport – 22:22
8. Trina Kazluski – Belvidere North – 23:09
9. Alyssa Prior – Belvidere North – 23:27
10. Ada Parker – Belvidere North – 23:28
BOY’S VARSITY RACE:
– Belvidere North: 19
– Auburn: 46
– Freeport: 62
1. Nick Lenzen – Belvidere North – 15:55
2. Peter Macmulan – Auburn – 16:03
3. Caden McNulty – Belvidere North – 16:40
4. Brandon Massman – Belvidere North – 16:53
5. Caden Lendman – Belvidere North – 16:54
6. Luke Smith – Belvidere North – 17:11
7. Bayley Pierce – Freeport – 17:38
8. Aaron Tatman – Auburn – 17:45
9. Alex Krutchen – Auburn – 17:51
10. Orlando Hernandez – Belvidere North – 17:53