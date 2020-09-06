Belvidere North hosts NIC-10 Cross Country Tri-Meet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- James Robinson has not only made the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, he is their first-team running back going into their regular season opener this week.

Robinson is listed number one on the team's first depth chart that was released by their PR department Monday. He is ahead of second-year player Devine Ozigbo and 8-year veteran Chris Thompson. All three of them are expected to see action picking up the slack with the release last week of Leonard Fournette. The running back position has been complicated by the fact that second-year back Ryquell Armstead was place on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week and he's likely to be out quite a while.

On Monday Jaguars' coach Doug Marrone said he plans to use a running back committee approach. "I'm excited to get these guys out there and watch them go. Chris is healthy for the first time. Ozigbo has really earned a spot for what he's done, and James Robinson, you know, a guy not may people know has really had a good camp. You know those guys will be ready to go, and like I said before they all have different skill-sets and we've got to play to their skill-set when they're in the game."

There's also a chance the Jaguars could sign another veteran running back this week. They've been talking with free agent Davonta Freeman. He was in for a visit over the weekend.