BELVIDERE, ILL. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North put a dent in East’s NIC-10 title hopes Wednesday night by handing East a 55-42 setback. It’s the E-Rabs second straight loss.
This was also the first win by a Belvidere North team against East in varsity boys basketball in ten years.
Belvidere North surprises East
