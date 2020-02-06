Breaking News
Belvidere North surprises East

BELVIDERE, ILL. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North put a dent in East’s NIC-10 title hopes Wednesday night by handing East a 55-42 setback. It’s the E-Rabs second straight loss.

This was also the first win by a Belvidere North team against East in varsity boys basketball in ten years.

