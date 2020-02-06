Belvidere North surprises East

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Here are the Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, February 5 from the Sports Connection team of Scott Leber and Samantha Rivera.

NIC-10 BOYS Boylan 77 Jefferson 69 (Close 29 points, Brown 17 points) Belvidere North 55 East 42 (North's first win over East in 10 years) Harlem 63 Hononegah 58 (Dawsey 21 points) Freeport 60 Belvidere 44