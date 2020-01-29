Belvidere North wins a double overtime thriller against Hononegah

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was everything NIC-10 basketball fans thought it would be and then some Tuesday night at Belvidere North. The Blue Thunder held off Hononegah in double overtime 73-65 in girls basketball action.

Belvidere North improves to 11-2 in the NIC-10 to remain one game behind 12-1 Auburn. Hononegah is now 10-3. For highlights click on the media player.

