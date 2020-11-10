Fighting Illini ranked 8th in preseason poll

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – FEBRUARY 18: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini celebrates a win after a college basketball game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center on February 18, 2020 in University Park, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For the first time in ten years the Fighting Illini basketball team shows up in the preseason college basketball ranks. The Illini are eighth in the AP poll.

The Illini return most of their key players from a team that won 21 games last season before the pandemic shut down the season. Those key players include Ayo Dosunmu who averaged 16.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game and Kofi Cockburn who averaged 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.4 blocked shots a game as a freshman.

Gonzaga is ranked first in the poll. Baylor is second and Villanova third. Iowa checks in at number five and Wisconsin is seventh.

