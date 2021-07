INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA/WTVO-WQRF) — Former Rockford Auburn standout Vederian Lowe decided to return for his extra year of eligibility given to all collegiate athletes as a result of COVID. He discusses his decision to come back to school, his wife and now two kids, and the emotions about getting ready for the season with WCIA’s Marlee Weirda.

To watch the full, extended, uncut interview, click on the video at the top of the page.