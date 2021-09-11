No. 10 Iowa beats No. 9 Iowa St 27-17 to keep Cy-Hawk Trophy

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) celebrates touchdown with Iowa defensive lineman Logan Lee (85) and Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jack Campbell returned a fumble 6 yards for a touchdown and No. 10 Iowa ran its winning streak against No. 9 Iowa State to six games with a 27-17 victory that ruined the biggest home game in Cyclones history. In the first Cy-Hawk game matching ranked teams, the Hawkeyes were not about to play the foil for Iowa State’s feel-good story. Iowa turned four takeaways into 20 points, ran its overall winning streak to eight games and its winning streak against ranked teams to five. Iowa has not won that many in a row against ranked opponents since 1960.

