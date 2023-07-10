UPDATE: Northwestern President Michael Schill made it official this evening after this original story was posted. Pat Fitzgerald has indeed been fired by Northwestern. Schill posted the following in an open letter to the campus community:



Dear Northwestern community,

This afternoon, I informed Head Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald that he was being relieved of his duties effective immediately.

The decision comes after a difficult and complex evaluation of my original discipline decision imposed last week on Coach Fitzgerald for his failure to know and prevent significant hazing in the football program. Over the last 72 hours, I have spent a great deal of time in thought and in discussions with people who love our University — the Chair and members of our Board of Trustees, faculty leadership, students, alumni and Coach Fitzgerald himself. I have also received many phone calls, text messages and emails from those I know, and those I don’t, sharing their thoughts. While I am appreciative of the feedback and considered it in my decision-making, ultimately, the decision to originally suspend Coach Fitzgerald was mine and mine alone, as is the decision to part ways with him.

(Original Story)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Pat Fitzgerald has apparently coached his final football game for the Northwestern Wildcats. There are multiple reports that have surfaced Monday evening including one by ESPN that the University has fired Fitzgerald.

Last Friday, Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks this summer by Northwestern President Michael Schill after allegations of player hazing within the football program became public. Schill has apparently changed his stance under immense public outcry for a harsher penalty for Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald reportedly claimed to have no knowledge of any hazing in his football program. A former, unnamed player, came out last year with the allegations leading to a University investigation. The campus student newspaper The Daily Northwestern brought the allegations to light in recent articles. The articles included descriptions of alleged sexual abuse and player humilation among other hazing incidents, some of them allegedly happening in the team lockerroom.

Fitzgerald was set to enter his 18th season as the Wildcats’ head coach. That would have made him the second longest-tenured head football coach in the Big Ten Conference. Northwestern is one of only four conference teams to have appeared in the Big Ten Championship game multiple times. Northwestern won the West Division under Fitzgerald in 2018 and 2020. Northwestern has also won four bowl games since 2016. Under Fitzgerald, Northwestern has appeared in 11 bowl games in 17 seasons.