Big Northern Conference creates spring football schedule

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — High Schools in Illinois are in a wait-and-see mode waiting to see what a spring football season might look like and how it’ll play out. The Big Northern Conference has been proactive in that.

The athletic directors of the Big Northern schools held a Zoom meeting last week and came up with a revised schedule for the spring that gives them the flexibility for a seven-game regular season or a nine-game regular season.

Byron Athletic Director Jim Kann tells Eyewitness News the scheduling process was done by chance.

“Well there was a ten-team grid with balance home and away. It was blank and we basically drew, drew team logos from a hat basically and filled them in.”

The Big Northern Conference is looking at playing varsity football games on Saturday afternoons in the spring rather than on Friday nights. One reason for that is the weather will most likely be more favorable in the afternoons in March and early April that on Friday nights. Another reason is there will likely be a shortage of officials, and if the majority of schools elsewhere play football on Friday nights, officials are more likely to be available on Saturdays. But Kann says there could still be more discussion by the athletic directors about playing on Saturday afternoons.

Following is the schedule that was created for the Big Northern Conference.

Byron

Week 1- March 6 vs North Boone

Week 2- March 13 vs Oregon

Week 3- March 20 at Stillman Valley

Week 4- March 27 at Dixon

Week 5- April 3 vs Genoa-Kingston

Week 6- April 10 vs Rock Falls

Week 7- April 17 at Winnebago



Dixon

Week 1- March 6 vs Stillman Valley

Week 2- March 13 at Rock Falls

Week 3- March 20 at Genoa-Kingston

Week 4- March 27 vs Byron

Week 5- April 3 at Winnebago

Week 6- April 10 vs Rockford Lutheran

Week 7- April 17 vs Mendota

Genoa-Kingston

Week 1- March 6 at Oregon

Week 2- March 13 vs Stillman Valley

Week 3- March 20 vs Dixon

Week 4- March 27 at Rock Falls

Week 5- April 3 at Byron

Week 6- April 10 vs Winnebago

Week 7- April 17 at Rockford Lutheran

Mendota

Week 1- March 6 at Winnebago

Week 2- March 13 vs Rockford Lutheran

Week 3- March 20 vs Rock Falls

Week 4- March 27 at North Boone

Week 5- April 3 vs Oregon

Week 6- April 10 at Stillman Valley

Week 7- April 17 at Dixon

North Boone

Week 1- March 6 at Byron

Week 2- March 13 vs Winnebago

Week 3- March 20 at Rockford Lutheran

Week 4- March 27 vs Mendota

Week 5- April 3 vs Rock Falls

Week 6- April 10 at Oregon

Week 7- April 17 vs Stillman Valley

Oregon

Week 1- March 6 vs Genoa-Kingston

Week 2- March 13 at Byron

Week 3- March 20 vs Winnebago

Week 4- March 27 at Rockford Lutheran

Week 5- April 3 at Mendota

Week 6- April 10 vs North Boone

Week 7- April 17 at Rock Falls

Rock Falls

Week 1- March 6 vs Rockford Lutheran

Week 2- March 13 vs Dixon

Week 3- March 20 at Mendota

Week 4- March 27 vs Genoa-Kingston

Week 5- April 3 at North Boone

Week 6- April 10 at Byron

Week 7- April 17 vs Oregon

Rockford Lutheran

Week 1- March 6 at Rock Falls

Week 2- March 13 at Mendota

Week 3- March 20 vs North Boone

Week 4- March 27 vs Oregon

Week 5- April 3 at Stillman Valley

Week 6- April 10 at Dixon

Week 7- April 17 vs Genoa-Kingston

Stillman Valley

Week 1- March 6 at Dixon

Week 2- March 13 at Genoa-Kingston

Week 3- March 20 vs Byron

Week 4- March 27 at Winnebago

Week 5- April 3 vs Rockford Lutheran

Week 6- April 10 vs Mendota

Week 7- April 17 at North Boone

Winnebago

Week 1- March 6 vs Mendota

Week 2- March 13 at North Boone

Week 3- March 20 at Oregon

Week 4- March 27 vs Stillman Valley

Week 5- April 3 vs Dixon

Week 6- April 10 at Genoa-Kingston

Week 7- April 17 vs Byron