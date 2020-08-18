Big Northern Conference creates spring football schedule

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — High Schools in Illinois are in a wait-and-see mode waiting to see what a spring football season might look like and how it’ll play out. The Big Northern Conference has been proactive in that.
The athletic directors of the Big Northern schools held a Zoom meeting last week and came up with a revised schedule for the spring that gives them the flexibility for a seven-game regular season or a nine-game regular season.
Byron Athletic Director Jim Kann tells Eyewitness News the scheduling process was done by chance.
“Well there was a ten-team grid with balance home and away. It was blank and we basically drew, drew team logos from a hat basically and filled them in.”
The Big Northern Conference is looking at playing varsity football games on Saturday afternoons in the spring rather than on Friday nights. One reason for that is the weather will most likely be more favorable in the afternoons in March and early April that on Friday nights. Another reason is there will likely be a shortage of officials, and if the majority of schools elsewhere play football on Friday nights, officials are more likely to be available on Saturdays. But Kann says there could still be more discussion by the athletic directors about playing on Saturday afternoons.
Following is the schedule that was created for the Big Northern Conference.
Byron
Week 1- March 6 vs North Boone
Week 2- March 13 vs Oregon
Week 3- March 20 at Stillman Valley
Week 4- March 27 at Dixon
Week 5- April 3 vs Genoa-Kingston
Week 6- April 10 vs Rock Falls
Week 7- April 17 at Winnebago
Dixon
Week 1- March 6 vs Stillman Valley
Week 2- March 13 at Rock Falls
Week 3- March 20 at Genoa-Kingston
Week 4- March 27 vs Byron
Week 5- April 3 at Winnebago
Week 6- April 10 vs Rockford Lutheran
Week 7- April 17 vs Mendota
Genoa-Kingston
Week 1- March 6 at Oregon
Week 2- March 13 vs Stillman Valley
Week 3- March 20 vs Dixon
Week 4- March 27 at Rock Falls
Week 5- April 3 at Byron
Week 6- April 10 vs Winnebago
Week 7- April 17 at Rockford Lutheran
Mendota
Week 1- March 6 at Winnebago
Week 2- March 13 vs Rockford Lutheran
Week 3- March 20 vs Rock Falls
Week 4- March 27 at North Boone
Week 5- April 3 vs Oregon
Week 6- April 10 at Stillman Valley
Week 7- April 17 at Dixon
North Boone
Week 1- March 6 at Byron
Week 2- March 13 vs Winnebago
Week 3- March 20 at Rockford Lutheran
Week 4- March 27 vs Mendota
Week 5- April 3 vs Rock Falls
Week 6- April 10 at Oregon
Week 7- April 17 vs Stillman Valley
Oregon
Week 1- March 6 vs Genoa-Kingston
Week 2- March 13 at Byron
Week 3- March 20 vs Winnebago
Week 4- March 27 at Rockford Lutheran
Week 5- April 3 at Mendota
Week 6- April 10 vs North Boone
Week 7- April 17 at Rock Falls
Rock Falls
Week 1- March 6 vs Rockford Lutheran
Week 2- March 13 vs Dixon
Week 3- March 20 at Mendota
Week 4- March 27 vs Genoa-Kingston
Week 5- April 3 at North Boone
Week 6- April 10 at Byron
Week 7- April 17 vs Oregon
Rockford Lutheran
Week 1- March 6 at Rock Falls
Week 2- March 13 at Mendota
Week 3- March 20 vs North Boone
Week 4- March 27 vs Oregon
Week 5- April 3 at Stillman Valley
Week 6- April 10 at Dixon
Week 7- April 17 vs Genoa-Kingston
Stillman Valley
Week 1- March 6 at Dixon
Week 2- March 13 at Genoa-Kingston
Week 3- March 20 vs Byron
Week 4- March 27 at Winnebago
Week 5- April 3 vs Rockford Lutheran
Week 6- April 10 vs Mendota
Week 7- April 17 at North Boone
Winnebago
Week 1- March 6 vs Mendota
Week 2- March 13 at North Boone
Week 3- March 20 at Oregon
Week 4- March 27 vs Stillman Valley
Week 5- April 3 vs Dixon
Week 6- April 10 at Genoa-Kingston
Week 7- April 17 vs Byron