CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Last hockey season, Arvid Soderblom was leading the Rockford IceHogs to a first-round playoff series victory over the Iowa Wild. This season he’s likely to open the season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Soderblom is in training camp in Chicago. He is one of five goaltenders invited to camp. At age 24, Soderblom is now expected to challenge Petr Mrazek for playing time in goal.

Last season with the IceHogs he posted a 15-12-5 record with a 2.83 GAA with two shutouts. Soderblom also appeared in 15 games with the Blackhawks struggling with a 2-10-2 record and a 3.45 GAA. Those stats were more a reflection of the Blackhawks’ struggles as a team last season then they were a reflection of Soderblom’s talent and potential.

Soderblom believes he’s ready for steady NHL competition and ready to help the Blackhawks. In May he signged a two-year contract with the Blackhawks.

“This contract is a huge opportunity to prove that and it starts right now at camp, so it’s good.

Soderblom says his time in Rockford the past couple seasons were time well spent getting him ready for the NHL level.

“It’s been great preparation. For two years I’ve had a great goalie coach down there in Pete (Aubry). It’s helped, and then playing in Rockford has been great, so I feel ready for this next step.”

In Soderblom’s rookie season in Rockford in 2021-22 he set team records for a rookie goaltender in wins (21), saves (1,187), save percentage (.919), and saves in a game (45).

He is a native of Goteborg, Sweden.