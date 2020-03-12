Big Ten, other conferences cancel men’s basketball tournaments

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.
The conference says their main priority is the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media.
The Big Ten says they will “work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
