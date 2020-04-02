Live Now
Blackhawks give contract extensions to IceHogs’ Highmore and Lankinen

CHICAGO, Ill. – The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Matthew Highmore and goaltender Kevin Lankinen on contract extensions.

Highmore agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2021-22 season ($725,000 AAV). Year one (2020-21) of the extension is a two-way deal ($700,000 NHL/$450,000 AHL) and transitions to a one-way deal ($750,000) in the 2021-22 season.

Lankinen agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2021-22 season ($800,000 AAV). Year one (2020-21) of the extension is a two-way deal ($750,000 NHL/$500,000 AHL) and transitions to a one-way deal ($850,000) in the 2021-22 season.

Highmore, 24, has split the 2019-20 campaign between Chicago and the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. He’s appeared in a career-high 36 National Hockey League contests this season, tallying career highs in assists (4) and points (6) and tying a career high in goals (2) with the Blackhawks. In 21 games with the IceHogs this year, Highmore notched 12 points (4G, 8A).

Lankinen, 24, notched an 8-10-2 record with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage with Rockford this season. He was named a 2020 AHL All-Star for the first time in his career. Lankinen won four of his first five games on the year, combining for a 1.99 GAA and .937 save percentage during that span. The netminder set an AHL franchise record with 55 saves on 56 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against Milwaukee on Dec. 10.

