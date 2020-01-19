Blackhawks Reassign Sikura

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Chicago Blackhawks announced today they have reassigned forward Dylan Sikura to the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs.
Sikura, 24, has split the 2019-20 season between the Blackhawks and IceHogs. He was recalled by Chicago on Dec. 8 and recorded three points (1G, 2A) in nine games with the Blackhawks during the stint. He scored his first career National Hockey League goal on Jan. 5 vs. DET and now has one goal and 13 assists through 47 career National Hockey League games. The native of Aurora, Ontario has nine goals and seven assists in 22 games with the IceHogs during the 2019-20 campaign. In total, Sikura has tallied 26 goals and 25 assists in 68 career American Hockey League contests.