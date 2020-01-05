Blackhawks Recall Lankinen

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have recalled goaltender Kevin Lankinen on an emergency basis from the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs.

Lankinen, 24, is 7-7-1-0 with a 3.17 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 15 appearances with the IceHogs this season. The Helsinki, Finland native led the club to wins in four straight appearances from Oct. 30-Nov. 16 and later set the IceHogs’ franchise-record for saves when he stopped 55 Milwaukee Admirals shots to backstop Rockford to a 2-1 overtime win over the AHL’s then top-ranked team.

On Jan. 3, Lankinen was named the IceHogs’ representative to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport in Ontario, California, which will take place from Jan. 26-27.

Additionally, the netminder was recently named a finalist for the Finnish Sports Gala’s Role Model of the Year Award for his efforts in improving youth literacy in his home country. The winner of the award will be announced at the Hartwell Arena in Helsinki on Jan. 16.