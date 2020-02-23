Blackhawks Recall Lucas Carlsson

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Chicago Blackhawks announced today they have recalled defenseman Lucas Carlsson from the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs.

Carlsson, 22, has skated in 48 games with the IceHogs this season, logging five goals and 21 assists for a total of 26 points. He leads the roster in assists this season and tops all Rockford skaters in points since the IceHogs began a stretch of winning six of eight games beginning on Feb. 4.

In that span, Carlsson scored a goal and dished eight assists during a career-high seven-game point streak that was snapped in Friday’s 1-0 win over the San Antonio Rampage. The spell tied for the longest point streak by an IceHogs defenseman in American Hockey League history alongside Adam Clendening, who originally set the record when he recorded a goal and eight assists across seven games from Feb. 24-March 15, 2013.

The reigning IceHogs Defenseman of the Year was selected by Chicago in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. He has combined for 59 points (14g, 45a) across 117 games since making his AHL debut and looks to become the 89th IceHogs alum to suit up for the Blackhawks and 120th IceHogs alum to suit up in the National Hockey League.