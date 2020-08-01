Blackhawks set fire to Oilers in Game 1

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 01: Andreas Athanasiou #28 of the Edmonton Oilers falls to the ice after colliding with Dylan Strome #17 of the Chicago Blackhawks in the second period during Game One of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 01, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA (WQRF/WTVO) — The Chicago Blackhawks and 15 other NHL teams got set for the return of playoff hockey this afternoon.

The Blackhawks, coming in as underdogs, gave up an early power play goal to Connor McDavid in the first couple minutes of the game. Following that, it was all Hawks.

Chicago scored four times in the first period, thanks to Captain Jonathan Toews three points (2G, 1A) within the first 15 minutes of the contest.

Despite Toews early points, it was Winger Dominik Kubalik that came away as the Hawks points leader with 5 (2G, 3A).

Game 2 is set for Monday at 9:30 PM CST. The Hawks will look to get a commanding 2-0 lead in this first round best-of-five series.