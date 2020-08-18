Blackhawks sign former Notre Dame standout Cam Morrison

ST PAUL, MN – APRIL 05: Jake Evans #18 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is congratulated by teammates Andrew Peeke #22 and Cam Morrison #26 after Evans scored in the second period against the Michigan Wolverines during the semifinals of the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championships on April 5, 2018 at Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [Blackhawks News Release]–The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Cam Morrison on a two-year contract that runs through the 2021-22 season ($925,000 AAV).

Morrison, 21, recorded a career-high 27 points (13G, 14A) in 37 contests last season as a senior at Notre Dame. His 13 goals led the Fighting Irish and were also a career high, while his 27 points ranked second on the team.

The forward was a career-best and team-high +10 rating on the season. Morrison was named B1G Third Star of the Week for Nov. 5 after posting four assists, including a career-high-tying three helpers against Minnesota.

The Aurora, Ontario native spent four years at Notre Dame, recording 95 points (44G, 51A) in 149 games, posting at least 20 points in each of his four years for the Fighting Irish. Morrison was named to the Big Ten’s All-Tournament Team and the NCAA Northeast Regional All-Tournament Team as a junior and posted a career-high 15 helpers as a sophomore. He tallied 24 points (12G, 12A) as a freshman, the second most points during his four-year career at Notre Dame.

Prior to Notre Dame, he skated with the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL during the 2015-16 season, recording 66 points (34G, 32A) in 60 games and was named the USHL’s Rookie of the Year. His 34 goals and 66 points paced all USHL rookies. His 34 goals also ranked third among league skaters. Morrison was named a First Team USHL All-Star and was selected to the All-Rookie First Team.

Originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round (40th overall) of the 2016 National Hockey League Draft, Morrison competed with Team Canada at the IIHF U-18 World Championship in 2016, recording four points (1G, 3A) in seven contests.