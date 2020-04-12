Blackhawks Sign Prospect Michal Teply to Three-Year Contract

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUNE 22: Michal Teply poses after being selected 105th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena on June 22, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Light/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday they signed forward Michal Teply to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $825,833. It runs through the 2022-2023 season. He was selected by the Blackhawks as the 105th overall pick in last year’s draft.

The 18-year-old played with the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice last season, recording 63 points with 29 goals and 34 assists. Teply was named the WHL Rookie of the Month this past January, after his 14 points with seven goals and sevens assists in nine games.