Blackhawks Sign Prospect Michal Teply to Three-Year Contract

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday they signed forward Michal Teply to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $825,833. It runs through the 2022-2023 season. He was selected by the Blackhawks as the 105th overall pick in last year’s draft.
The 18-year-old played with the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice last season, recording 63 points with 29 goals and 34 assists. Teply was named the WHL Rookie of the Month this past January, after his 14 points with seven goals and sevens assists in nine games.