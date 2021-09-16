Blackhawks sign top draft pick Nolan Allan

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with defenseman Nolan Allan on a three-year entry-level contract that runs through the 2023-24 season.



Allan, the Blackhawks first-round pick (32nd overall) in this past July’s National Hockey League Draft helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship. He recorded a goal and an assist in seven games during the tournament.



The 18-year-old also played in 16 regular-season games for the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League during the 2020-21 season and registered two points (1G, 1A). Allan posted WHL bests in games played (58), goals (2) and assists (6) during the 2019-20 campaign with Prince Albert.