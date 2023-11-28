CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Blackhawks have placed veteran forward Corey Perry on unconditional waivers, with the intention of terminating his contract.

“After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments,” the team said in a statement.

“As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately.”

Perry, 38, was signed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Blackhawks on June 30. The 18-year veteran was placed inactive due to a team decision in the days leading up to the announcement.

“Corey Perry will remain away from the Blackhawks ‘for the foreseeable future,'” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said on November 25, according to Ben Pope. “This is a team decision, not Perry’s decision, he says. No additional details given.”

Davidson will reportedly address the decision in a 4 p.m. press conference, according to Phillip Thompson of the Chicago Tribune.

Perry, an 18-year NHL veteran, appeared in 16 games with the Blackhawks, scoring 4 goals and assisting on 5 others.

This story is developing…